'It's like meditation': St. Louis area doctor finds peace in powerlifting

Dr. Randi Becker uses the gym as a way to cope from helping in the fight against the coronavirus

O'FALLON, Mo. — Strength is defined as the quality of being physically strong, but for Dr. Randi Becker powerlifting is also giving her inner strength as she helps in the fight against COVID-19. She started powerlifting as a way to get into shape.

“I had never done any physical activity really in my entire life,” said Dr. Becker.

The encouragement that she gets from her trainer has altered her priorities. Now she likes the lift all the time.

“It’s an addiction,” she laughed.

The doctor is seeing the physical benefits of her training.

“I am more muscle than I am fat,” she told 5 On Your Side.

By hitting the gym three times a week she is also maintaining her mental strength.

“I kind of feel emotionally sometimes,” she said.

What drains her is her job as an emergency room physician at Progress West Hospital in O’Fallon, Missouri. She is on the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus.

“It is extremely stressful. It’s been a rough past two years,” she said. “In the mornings when we get there, it is just get up and go."

The days can also be emotional.

“Living someone’s worst nightmare every single day multiple times a day. Sometimes you are the last people that someone sees before they pass away. That’s been especially hard on everybody,” Dr. Becker explained.

She uses her time in the gym to cope.

“It’s like meditation,” she said.

Dr. Becker is getting stronger for life outside the weight room and inside of it.

"Wow like I really feel like a powerlifter. I feel amazing,” she said.

After dedicating her life to helping others, Dr. Becker has found a way to take care of herself.

“This is for my personal gain, like this is for me,” she said.