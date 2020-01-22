ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Police Department added a teeny, tiny new addition to its fleet of police cars, courtesy of a police department in Maryland.

The Takoma Park Police Department said it hosted a holiday toy drive and a sergeant donated some old replica police cars that he collected as a kid. One of the cars was a St. Louis Police Chevy Caprice.

The Takoma Park Police Department sent the replica car and a letter to St. Louis Chief John Hayden last week. The St. Louis Police Department confirmed it received the toy and thanked the Takoma Park police in a tweet.

