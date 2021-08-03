Downtown St. Patrick's Day parade goes virtual with events planned all day Saturday

From trivia to whiskey tasting, organizers have put together a full schedule to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

ST. LOUIS — The St. Patrick's Day Parade is going virtual Saturday, but planners have added more virtual events to extend the festivities.

Here's what the schedule will look like.

St. Pat’s Run — 8 a.m.

The festivities begin with the St. Patrick's Day run. Organizers say all 500 tickets for the in-person run have been sold. The in-person run starts on the upper Muny parking lot at 8 a.m. Organizers are also doing a virtual run, and some of the proceeds of the run will go to the St. Patrick's Center to help fight homelessness and poverty in St. Louis.

Irish cooking and drinking demonstration — 10 a.m.

Maggie O'Brien's, McGurk's and Cobalt Sea & Smoke are just a few of the restaurants and bars that will be submitting food and drink to be showcased.

Interview with former U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Kevin O’Malley — 11 a.m.

Kevin O'Malley is a St. Louis native who was sworn in as U.S. Ambassador to Ireland on Sept. 30, 2014. He served until Jan. 20, 2017.

Virtual parade — Noon

Organizers have collected photos and video submissions of parades throughout history. They have set the photos and video to music to piece together a virtual route set to music.

Live whiskey tasting — 1:30 p.m.

Chief mixologist and spirits specialist Dustin Parres of Luxco will lead a guided whiskey tasting. If you want to join in, organizers have partnered with Cobalt Smoke& Sea and Randall's Wines and Spirits for a tasting bundle.

Irish Band Performances — 2 p.m.

The star of the show will be St. Louis native and rising Nashville country star Molly Lovette will perform with a Nashville fiddle player.

Live Virtual Toast — 3:17 p.m.

Live virtual trivia contest — 4 p.m.

Participants can win a one-year membership to Club Fitness, a wine and cheese basket that features a handmade cutting board from Udina Woodworking, and other prizes.

Tickets are $20 and the five-round event will test your knowledge about all things Irish and other popular trivia topics.