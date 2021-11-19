Adoptable dogs get out of the shelter to be 'spoiled all night' at St. Louis hotel

What started as a way to help pups and volunteers relax, has turned into a good luck charm in finding dogs forever homes.

ST. LOUIS — Usually, dogs aren't allowed on the bed. But at one hotel it's encouraged. And for some four-legged guests, it's a welcome change from their current situation.

Angad Arts Hotel and Stray Rescue of St. Louis' partnership started in February thanks to a snowstorm. A donor bought Stray Rescue staff some hotel rooms so they could stay close by the animals.

"We posted pictures of our staff members spending the night with some shelter dogs so that they would be able to come in for shifts the next morning because rain, shine, snow or sleet the dogs all have to be walked," said Natalie Thomson, director of marketing for Stray Rescue of St. Louis. "Stacey Howlett from Angad Arts Hotel saw the post and called us and was like, 'We would donate rooms. We wouldn't make you pay. If you ever want to stay here, just let us know.'"

But little did they know, that offer would turn into so much more. When the threat of snow wasn't an issue anymore, Natalie and Stacey still thought there was something to this partnership. So Stacey stepped in with an idea.

"Bring a dog over. Bring one of the employees or volunteers over. And once a month our donation will be a room once a month to the pets and the volunteers and employees. And we've been doing it ever since," said Howlett, general manager of Angad Arts Hotel.

So each month, an employee or volunteer at Stray Rescue gets to pick their favorite dog who still needs a home, and they get to enjoy a night at the boutique, dog-friendly hotel. The pair can snuggle up on the bed, hang out and watch TV. They even get to pick what colored room they want. The hotel offers different colors for what mood you want.

What simply started as a way to relax, turned into a good luck charm for helping the dogs find new homes.

"What's happened is every time we post the newest stay, that dog is getting tons of applications. I think the last three in a row have all been adopted within three days. Some are the very next day," Natalie said.

Thomson said she's extremely grateful for the rooms from Angad Arts Hotel.

"These nights out do a lot more for the dog and for the person than just a night out. The dogs get to jump on the bed and you just see them instantly, just stretch out and roll on their back and they can be themselves. They get to get out of the noisy shelter and be themselves and be spoiled all night," Thomson said.

Howlett said it's not just the dog and Stray Rescue staffer enjoying their stay.

"This is an easy thing for us to do. Donating a night a month to the rescue is such an easy ask for us. Not to mention our employees love it. I mean, they get so excited when they know that a Stray Rescue stay is coming up," Howlett said.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis has more than 400 dogs and 150 cats available for adoption. You can see many of them on the Stray Rescue website. Or you can head on down to the rescue at 2320 Pine Street. They do require a mask.