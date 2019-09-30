ST. LOUIS — The wait is nearly over.

The St. Louis Wheel and Soda Fountain restaurant will officially welcome visitors for the first time Monday morning.

The St. Louis Wheel will open at 10 a.m. for the first rides. The Soda Fountain follows shortly after at 11 a.m.

The inaugural day will include several special exhibits, activities and visitors. Purina will be there with their famous Purina Performance dog team. They'll also have dogs who are available for adoption.

The St. Louis World's Fair Society will have a display on the wheel plaza with historical information about the 1904 World's Fair Ferris Wheel.

RELATED: Sneak peek: Take a ride on the new St. Louis Wheel

RELATED: Sweet! New soda fountain restaurant teases what's to come at Union Station

The St. Louis Wheel

The St. Louis Wheel is 200 feet tall and features 42 gondolas that are climate controlled, meaning heat in the winter and A/C in the summer. They can hold up to eight people or six adults comfortably. The VIP gondola has glass floors, leather bucket seats and other amenities. The rides will last about 15 minutes.

The observation wheel also lights up with 1.6 million LED lights.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets can be purchased in advance online here.

The VIP gondola costs $50 a person. The VIP gondola offers private seating for up to four people. Riders will be able to relax in leather captains chairs. During the ride, they'll have a view unlike anyone else on the wheel—the floor is glass. VIP riders also will walk away with a complimentary photo.

The St. Louis Wheel will be open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. through October. Click here to learn more about the wheel.

The Soda Fountain

The Soda Fountain is a retro restaurant located in the spot where the Hard Rock Café once stood. It’ll serve up extreme ‘freak’ shakes, sundaes, smashburgers and handcrafted sodas.

Seating will be available inside the restaurant and outside on the patio. Guests sitting outside will be able to enjoy a fire and light show, which happens every half hour from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

The Soda Fountain is expected to be open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the Soda Fountain restaurant.

READ MORE: First look: The food and drinks coming to Union Station's retro Soda Fountain

PHOTOS: The food and drinks coming to the Soda Fountain at Union Station One of the Freak Shakes from the Soda Fountain Onion rings and a chili dog available at the Soda Fountain A smashburger and fries from the Soda Fountain Chili cheese fries at the Soda Fountain One of the hot dog varieties available at the Soda Fountain Chili dog and onion rings available at the Soda Fountain A smashburger and fries at the Soda Fountain Chicken sandwich available at the Soda Fountain Grilled cheese available at the Soda Fountain One of the Freak Shakes from the Soda Fountain One of the Freak Shakes from the Soda Fountain One of the Freak Shakes from the Soda Fountain One of the Freak Shakes available at the Soda Fountain One of the Freak Shakes available at the Soda Fountain One of the Freak Shakes from the Soda Fountain A cocktail at the Soda Fountain A cocktail at the Soda Fountain A cocktail at the Soda Fountain Union Station Hotel Executive Chef Russel Cunningham holds up one of the Whoop Shake creations that will be available at the Soda Fountain Three of the Freak Shakes from the Soda Fountain A look at the south entrance of the Soda Fountain. It'll be located where the Hard Rock Cafe once stood. A look at the north entrance of the Soda Fountain. It'll be located where the Hard Rock Cafe once stood. A rendering of what the inside of the Soda Fountain will look like.

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station hasn't announced an official opening date yet. It is set to welcome its first visitors sometime in December.

RELATED: St. Louis Aquarium otters officially have names

RELATED: Watch: Time-lapse video shows St. Louis Wheel come full circle