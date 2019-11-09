ST. LOUIS — Two of the new additions to Union Station now have firm opening dates.

The St. Louis Wheel and Soda Fountain restaurant will open their doors Tuesday, Oct. 1.

But eager customers can get a sneak peek the day before.

There will be a ‘soft opening’ on Monday, Sept. 30 as part of the 125th anniversary celebration of Union Station’s opening. Participants will be able to ride the wheel from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. and the Soda Fountain will be serving hungry customers from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The St. Louis Wheel is 200 feet tall and features 42 gondolas that are climate controlled, meaning heat in the winter and A/C in the summer. They can hold up to eight people or six adults comfortably. The VIP gondola has glass floors, leather bucket seats and other amenities. The rides will last about 15 minutes.

The observation wheel also lights up with 1.6 million LED lights.

The Soda Fountain is a retro restaurant occupying the spot where the Hard Rock Café once stood. It’ll serve up extreme ‘freak’ shakes, sundaes, smashburgers and handcrafted sodas.

PHOTOS: The food and drinks coming to the Soda Fountain at Union Station One of the Freak Shakes from the Soda Fountain Onion rings and a chili dog available at the Soda Fountain A smashburger and fries from the Soda Fountain Chili cheese fries at the Soda Fountain One of the hot dog varieties available at the Soda Fountain Chicken sandwich available at the Soda Fountain Grilled cheese available at the Soda Fountain Union Station Hotel Executive Chef Russel Cunningham holds up one of the Whoop Shake creations that will be available at the Soda Fountain A look at the south entrance of the Soda Fountain. It'll be located where the Hard Rock Cafe once stood. A look at the north entrance of the Soda Fountain. It'll be located where the Hard Rock Cafe once stood. A rendering of what the inside of the Soda Fountain will look like.

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station hasn't announced an official opening date yet. It is set to welcome its first visitors sometime in December.

