ST. LOUIS — Two of the new additions to Union Station now have firm opening dates.
The St. Louis Wheel and Soda Fountain restaurant will open their doors Tuesday, Oct. 1.
But eager customers can get a sneak peek the day before.
There will be a ‘soft opening’ on Monday, Sept. 30 as part of the 125th anniversary celebration of Union Station’s opening. Participants will be able to ride the wheel from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. and the Soda Fountain will be serving hungry customers from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
The St. Louis Wheel is 200 feet tall and features 42 gondolas that are climate controlled, meaning heat in the winter and A/C in the summer. They can hold up to eight people or six adults comfortably. The VIP gondola has glass floors, leather bucket seats and other amenities. The rides will last about 15 minutes.
The observation wheel also lights up with 1.6 million LED lights.
The Soda Fountain is a retro restaurant occupying the spot where the Hard Rock Café once stood. It’ll serve up extreme ‘freak’ shakes, sundaes, smashburgers and handcrafted sodas.
The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station hasn't announced an official opening date yet. It is set to welcome its first visitors sometime in December.
