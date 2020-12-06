Photos: A look inside the Saint Louis Zoo as it welcomes first guests back

Photos taken inside the zoo Thursday showed guests wearing their face coverings and a lot of new signs in place

ST. LOUIS — It was a soft reopening of sorts Thursday at the Saint Louis Zoo.

Zoo members were the first to go through the turnstiles again after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the popular family attraction in St. Louis to close to the public. The zoo will reopen to the public on Saturday.

Guests now have to wear masks, unless they’re under the age of 9 or have health reasons that prevent them from covering their face.

Reservations are now needed to enter, but the Saint Louis Zoo remains free.

Photos taken inside the zoo Thursday showed guests wearing their face coverings.

There’s also a noticeable increase in signage throughout the park, encouraging guests to keep their distance from each other and – at times – the animals. Some exhibits, including in the Big Cat area and near the giraffes, have extra barriers set up to protect the animals.

“It is a coronavirus, so it’s an animal-borne virus that might be transmitted to other animals,” Director Michael Macek told 5 On Your Side. “We haven’t had any positive animals on grounds to date, but we want to keep it that way.”

Signs also indicated guests should not touch the glass enclosures to help stop the spread of the virus.

There also are more Plexiglas barriers throughout the park, including at food stands and on the train.