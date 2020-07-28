'Meet Hook and Ladder' | St. Louis firefighters help rescue kitten

“They were just as dedicated to saving this kitten's little life as we were!” Stray Rescue said

ST. LOUIS — Stray Rescue of St. Louis is giving thanks to the St. Louis Fire Department for helping rescue a kitten from a highway overpass.

Monday morning, someone called Stray Rescue after hearing a kitten crying for help from underneath the overpass.

Stray Rescue said the kitten was crying so loud, he could be heard over all the traffic.

The animal rescue tried to use a ladder to reach the little guy, but it was too short. So, the fire department stepped in to help.

“They were just as dedicated to saving this kitten's little life as we were!” Stray Rescue said on its website. “We cannot thank the St. Louis Fire Department enough for the role they played today!”

Stray Rescue said the kitten had goopy eyes, a blood-stained mouth and was very weak and shaking. The group rushed him to its trauma center to be checked out for injuries or illness.

The little guy was named Hook and Ladder.

Stray Rescue gave an update on Hook and Ladder's condition on Instagram later in the day.

The rescue said he was starving and ate a good meal. He stopped shaking and “all he wants are cuddles.” He has an eye infection, but his initial x-rays looked OK.

To donate to Hook and Ladder’s care, click here.

5 On Your Side reached out to Stray Rescue for the location where the kitten was found and we are waiting to hear back.