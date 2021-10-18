Stroke survivor celebrates 10th year of putting patients in spotlight

Survivors of stroke and their caregivers will be celebrated at the Stampede for Stroke this weekend, with a run/walk and support from the community

ST. LOUIS — The 10th Annual Stampede for Stroke 5K and 1-Mile Run/Walk is set for Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9-11 a.m. at the Tremayne Shelter at Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park.

And it's all a labor of love for St. Louisan Kathy Howard, who organizes the event each year.

Stroke survivors are welcome and encouraged to participate. The public is also welcome.

The run/walk benefits ABC Brigade, which supports stroke prevention, education and improved quality of life for stroke survivors in the St. Louis area.

Howard founded ABC Brigade after she suffered a significant right-sided ischemic stroke on her wedding anniversary, Feb. 5, 2008.

Howard said most stroke patients think it will never happen to them. But, she said, her life was forever changed.

Howard said her stroke also inspired her to start ABC Brigade as a support group for patients and a resource for information on stroke for the community.

Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability in the U.S.

Medical professionals will be on hand at the Stampede for Stroke event to test for indicators of stroke and to answer any questions.

Participants can pick up their race packets on Friday, Oct. 22 at Big River Running, which is located at 13969 Manchester Road in Town & Country.

For more information on the event or to register, find support services for families living with stroke or to contact Kathy Howard, click visit the ABC Brigade website.