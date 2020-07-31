Fifth grader collects supplies for St. Louis public school students

“I wanted to do something to help others because if I feel bad, I can’t imagine how other people feel,” she said. “I’m very fortunate.”

ST. LOUIS — One thoughtful fifth-grade student is teaching a lesson of kindness.

Annabelle Olsen, a student at Glenridge Elementary School in Clayton, created a project to help kids in Saint Louis Public Schools. Through Got Your Back STL, Annabelle is collecting school supplies, books, games, puzzles, backpacks and unused masks for students at Peabody, Washington and Pierre Laclede elementary schools.

“I wanted to do something to help others because if I feel bad, I can’t imagine how other people feel,” she said. “I’m very fortunate.”

Annabelle said her idea was initially to spread kindness amid the pandemic by starting a book swap for kids in the area. Her idea evolved into something bigger when a woman from church told her about The Literacy Project.

“They provide volunteers to help kids learn to read, but they don’t provide them with books. I can’t volunteer myself, so I volunteer my books,” she explained.

While she collects supplies, Annabelle wants to help other kids spread kindness, too. Part of her initiative helps students start their very own back-to-school supply drive out of their homes.