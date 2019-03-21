LADUE, Mo. —

Gina Whitlock Fletcher isn’t afraid to talk about the tough times she has faced.

“When you really break it down, I've sustained many injuries," Gina said, reading from the pages of her life.

Chapters tell her story. Her words describe her life with multiple sclerosis.

“I own three walkers.”

When she sits, you probably can't tell she has MS, but you can when she walks. What started out mild, has progressed.

“I simply had a numb hand and arm. I just thought, you know, I’m getting a littler older, a little clumsier,” Fletcher recalled.

But the worst part has been the pain.

“I would be in tears almost daily. On a scale of one to 10, sometimes by noon I’d feel like maybe it was a 12.”

Yet through it all, she has tried to keep her spirits up.

"There's definitely times when I've had pity parties,” she said. It's something her dad told her long ago helps her cope.

She started taking better care of herself.

“I changed my whole relationship with food. Been able to eliminate pain medications that I used to pop and sleeping pills I was addicted to because of the pain.”

The struggle is why Fletcher wrote her book 'Stumble to Rise.'

“We should call this the possibilities chair,” she read from her book.

Possibilities are what Fletcher wants readers to take away from her story. She wants to inspire people to persevere.

“Really hoping that it resonates with people who are struggling,” Fletcher said.

She has finally come to grips with her life.

“It’s not what happens to you, it’s how you react to it. When you look for and focus on the great things around you, you find them.”

She hopes her readers will embrace their lives, too.

“Hopefully I’ll influence you to really look for what’s right in your world.”