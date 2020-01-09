Where you can get lost in a sunflower maze in the St. Louis area

Guests are welcome to stroll through the rows of tall sunflower stalks

EUREKA, Mo. — A good corn maze is a fall staple in the St. Louis area. This year, you can also explore a different version with a flowery summer flare.

Brookdale Farms in Eureka is opening its fields and transforming its sunflower patch into a sunflower maze.

Guests are welcome to come get lost in the rows of tall sunflower stalks. The flowers are expected to be in peak bloom at the end of August and beginning of September.

The maze opened on Monday, Aug. 31. It’s expected to be open every day from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 13. So, sunflower lovers have about two weeks to soak up the beautiful sights.

The cost is $5 per person, cash only. Pets are not allowed, but there is an exception for service dogs with a valid license.

Anyone who would like to do a professional photo shoot among the flowers will need to pay an additional fee. The hours for professional photo shoots are 7 – 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. – sunset.

An official at Brookdale Farms said they planted the flowers a little differently this year to put more space between the patches to accommodate social distancing.

Officials at the farm are asking visitors to wear appropriate shoes. There are walking paths, but the fields are uneven and can get muddy.

Guests also are asked to please respect the farm, flowers and fields.