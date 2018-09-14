In 2015 after the Ferguson unrest following Michael Brown’s shooting death, Henry Biggs wanted to be part of the solution for positive change by raising money for non-profits that help Ferguson residents.

“So, I came up with the rather odd idea of swimming around Manhattan because I swam the English Channel 27, 28 years ago,” said Biggs, a former Washington University dean at the time. “I got people to pledge for every mile that I was going to make it around Manhattan. And thankfully I made it all 28 miles because I didn't know if those people are going to ask for their money back if I didn't make it, you know?”

Biggs preparation for a grueling swim in cold water, and interviews with Ferguson stakeholders are the basis for the documentary “Swimming to Ferguson” which screens at the Tivoli Theater September 14 through 20.

The beneficiaries are Big Brother Big Sisters where Biggs has mentored for more than 30 years, CHADS which combats teen depression and suicide and a scholarship at St. Louis Community College.

“We raised $120,000 and our stipulation or provision was that it had to go to endow the institutions that were in the Ferguson area,” said Biggs. “It's easy for us to run off into our corners, but it's very difficult to walk to the center and reach out a hand. But there are some brave, brave citizens, St. Louis people out there that are saying, ‘look, you know what, I'm walking into the center and I'm trying.’”

