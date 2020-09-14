Eighth grader publishes first comic book, shoots for the stars

“All my family was proud of me. A few years ago, I was not good at all but then I got on a grind. I did it every single day”

ST. LOUIS — Messiah Sampson’s stories are from another dimension, brought to life with characters from deep in his imagination. His new book “The Mysterious 3” on is on the shelves now; it’s the first of many comics for this 14-year-old.

“My book is about three boys that go on a camping trip,” Messiah said. “Then, one made the twisted decision to betray the others, then they fell into a hidden portal into an unknown world and they become super heroes.”

The teen said his parents pushing and support inspire him to be great.

“Huge accomplishment,” Messiah said. “All my family was proud of me. A few years ago, I was not good at all, but then I got on a grind. I did it every single day.”

He shared a few secrets of success on his YouTube page @TM3_Charge.

One comic book down, many more to go before Messiah reaches his dream.

“Actually, when I get older, I hope I can partner with Marvel and their comics,” the 14-year-old said.

Messiah had a few book signings, each book with a special message.

"I always say a quote like, always believe in yourself.”

Advice he puts into action every day.

You can pick up a copy of "The Mysterious 3" on Amazon.