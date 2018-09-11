ST. LOUIS — The Muny has announced its schedule for the 101st season, which is loaded with classics and fan favorites.

The theater will usher in its second century by making history, too. The Muny is doing the first off-Broadway production of Kinky Boots.

Here’s the full schedule of shows:

Guys and Dolls: June 10-16

Kinky Boots: June 19-25

1776: June 27-July 3

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella: July 8-16

Footloose: July 18-24

Lerner and Loewe’s Paint Your Wagon: July 27-August 2

Matilda: August 5-11

Subscription renewals will be mailed in early December. New subscriptions will go on sale in March 2019. Single tickets will be available beginning in May 2019.

Anyone looking to audition for the 101st season can register beginning December 17. For more information, click here.

