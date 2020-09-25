St. Louis stars from 'The Office' reunite at Busch as cardboard cutouts

Bears. Beets. Baseball.

ST. LOUIS — There was a mini reunion of the cast of “The Office” at the Cardinals game Thursday night.

Well, sort of.

Jenna Fischer, Ellie Kemper and Phyllis Smith were cheering on the Cards in the stands at Busch Stadium as cardboard cutouts. The three actresses co-starred on The Office together and they are all St. Louis natives.

Fischer posted a photo of the cutouts on Instagram with the caption, “Great being at the game with you gals!”

The Cards also shared the picture on Twitter and said, “The worst part of working from home? They can't go into The Office! But, they can come to Busch as part of CardBOARD Nation!”

The worst part of working from home?



They can't go into The Office!



But, they can come to Busch as part of CardBOARD Nation! pic.twitter.com/ZCvRjVcKvB — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 25, 2020