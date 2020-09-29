The St. Louis Wheel has been turning for one year

The St. Louis Wheel and retro diner Soda Fountain turn one year old on Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Union Station wants you to help celebrate a “wheely” big birthday this week.

The St. Louis Wheel and retro diner Soda Fountain are turning one year old on Wednesday. Guests who have the same birthday as the wheel can bring their photo ID and take a ride for free that day.

Tickets for the wheel are $15 for adults. Click here to purchase tickets.

To celebrate the wheel’s birthday, fans can post their best sunset photo of the attraction and enter the #stlsunsetspins contest to win free rides.

First prize is free rides on the wheel for the rest of the calendar year until Dec. 31 with the limit of one ride per day. The second-place winner gets two tickets for a ride in the VIP gondola and the third-place winner gets two ticket to the wheel.

The winners will be chosen on Oct. 15. Click here to enter the contest.

This year, Union Station will have some spooky vibes for the Halloween season.

Visitors can take part in the Union Station Halloween Experience from Oct. 9 through Oct. 31. The Halloween experience was created for children 12 and under and their families, according to a news release.

It’s almost here! We’re almost one whole wheel big year old. Can you believe it? On September 30th, it’s our BDAY 🎉🎉 Is... Posted by The St. Louis Wheel on Saturday, September 26, 2020

The highly anticipated St. Louis Wheel and diner first opened on Sept. 30 of last year.

The wheel is 200 feet tall and features 42 gondolas that are climate controlled. They can hold up to eight people or six adults comfortably. The VIP gondola has glass floors, leather bucket seats and other amenities. The rides last about 15 minutes.