In honor of St. Louis craft beer week, 4 Hands Brewing Company will release two brand new beers.

The two beer are named Shakur and Biggie Smalls after the hip hop legends.

Shakur is a west coast IPA and Biggie Smalls is a marshmallow, vanilla and chocolate Imperial stout.

You can find them at the 4 Hands brewery.

