T-G-I-F!
Sit back and enjoy an ice cold beer after work.
In honor of St. Louis craft beer week, 4 Hands Brewing Company will release two brand new beers.
The two beer are named Shakur and Biggie Smalls after the hip hop legends.
Shakur is a west coast IPA and Biggie Smalls is a marshmallow, vanilla and chocolate Imperial stout.
You can find them at the 4 Hands brewery.
