Avoid an at-home hair disaster! How to maintain until you can visit your stylist again

If you don't already have bangs, now isn't the time to try and get them. Margaret's hair stylist Allegra Blakesley shares hair cutting tips and tricks.

SEATTLE — If you've got long hair, you're better off to just wait out these stay at home orders.

But for those of us with short hairstyles, we're all starting to look for tips on how to cut and maintain our hair all on our own from home!

Margaret's hairstylist Allegra Blakesley shares the tools and tips we'll need for keeping our hair in order until our barbershops and salons open back up!

"If it's long, leave it," said Blakesley. "Bob length and shorter, we are the ones that are greatly affected during this time."

So, the tools you'll need for your at-home hair cut are a comb, scissors, clippers, and a feather razor, which can be ordered online.

Blakesley shows in the video above how to do cut your own hair, including buzz cuts, bang trims, and keeping your pixie cut looking sharp.