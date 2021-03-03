2 historic landmarks in Tower Grove Park ready to undergo $1M restoration

The Turkish Pavilion and Old Playground Pavilion, both from the Victorian era, will receive a new coat of paint and lighting upgrades

ST. LOUIS — Tower Grove Park will begin work to revitalize two historic pavilions with a nearly $1 million preservation that will add lighting, improve accessibility and restore the structures.

The Turkish Pavilion and Old Playground Pavilion are signature landmarks from the Victorian era and almost 150 years old.

“Our collection of pavilions is one of the defining characteristics of Tower Grove Park,” executive director Bill Reininger said. “It’s crucial we restore them now so they last another 150 years.”

Work on the project is scheduled to start this week and be completed in the fall.

Up lighting is intended to showcase the architecture and allow visitors to host gatherings more safely. Brick pavers and stone thresholds will be upgraded to pavement, and tables will be anchored.

Preservation will include lead paint abatement, restoring intricate ironwork and wood embellishments, and painting the ornate roofs.

The red-and-white crowned Turkish Pavilion has 11 unique colors and the Old Playground Pavilion has six, all matching colors authentic to its origins in the Historic American Building Survey.

The project is part of Tower Grove Park’s 2017 master plan and funded through donations by Ann and Mike Konzen and Nancy and Steve Kidwell, as well as support from the Ameren Corporate Charitable Trust.

