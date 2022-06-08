Free family fun at Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair this Saturday

This is the 33rd year for the annual event at Pere Marquette State Park. Catch, clean and eat the fish you catch, no experience or equipment necessary!

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — Have you ever wanted to learn how to fish?

You can do it at a free, family event happening Saturday, June 11, and there's no experience or equipment needed.

The Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair is back for its 33rd year.



The setting is at beautiful Pere Marquette State Park off the Great River Road in Grafton. Head north on IL-100N/Great River Road, turn right onto Graham Hollow Road and follow the signs.

Along with free fishing lessons, you'll find 32 family-friendly activities, including "fetch and fish" dog shows and a 4,000-gallon aquarium.

It was just last summer when our Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell caught a fish live on TV as he was broadcasting from the setup for the fair.

Scott Isringhausen, the urban fishing coordinator with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, was right alongside getting some bites himself.

Earlier this week, Isringhausen told us this event is perfect for beginners.

"I recommend the kids not bring any equipment, everything will be supplied and there'll be a couple opportunities for the kids to actually do fishing," explained Isringhausen. "One will be at the bluegill pond, where the kids can actually catch a fish. Then they get their picture taken with that fish, which is it's pretty neat if you've never caught a fish, and I almost guarantee 100% that every kid will catch a fish."

You can then clean, cook and eat the very fish that you caught.

Isringhausen said the event is so popular, it's drawn 2,000 children on a single day in the past.

Along with opportunities to learn how to fish, there's food and drinks to buy, a band, free gifts and prizes, and arts and crafts.

The fair is brought to you by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Army Corps of Engineers, and sponsored by Walmart, Wood River Refinery, Farm and Home Supply and State Farm.