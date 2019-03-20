You don't have to work at Disney World to dress up like a princess every day.

A family in England is looking for a nanny for their twin girls during the week. They want that person to dress up like a different Disney princess every month.

The request was posted to a UK childcare website and said, "Like most 5-year-olds, our girls are obsessed with Disney and we feel like this would be the best way to communicate some important values."

The family explains they know it isn't a normal request for a nanny, but they're hoping this could be a fun opportunity to teach the girls things like "determination, compassion, fearlessness and ambition from strong yet relatable models like Princess Tiana, Princess Anna, Belle and Cinderella."

The position is for four days a week and includes picking the two up from school, arranging Disney-related activities and cooking dinner. The family is offering £40,000 a year (about $53,000).

The family said it would also cover the costs of the princess costumes.

