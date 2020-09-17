St. Louis Union Station to feature 'Halloween experience' next month

You can take part in the Union Station Halloween Experience from Oct. 9 through Oct. 31

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Union Station will have some spooky vibes for the Halloween season this year.

Visitors can take part in the Union Station Halloween Experience from Oct. 9 through Oct. 31. The Halloween experience was created for children 12 and under and their families, according to a news release.

The experience is a themed walking journey through the historic railroad terminal’s stationary rail cars. Each car will feature a spooky theme including pirates, witches, dark creatures and a candy wonderland.

On the rail cars, characters will read a story with clues and interactive elements to solve the “Riddle of the Werewolf” and kids will get a special treat at the end of the journey.

Guests can purchase tickets and start their journey inside a large tent filled with a maze, a series of “boo-rific” decorated rooms and a big barnyard where guests 12 and under will get a free pumpkin.

The Halloween experience will be open daily from 1-9 p.m. with the last ticket sold at 8 p.m. Timed tickets for the experience are $20 per person and can be purchased by on Union Station's website.

The experience was created with guest safety in mind amid the coronavirus pandemic, the release stated. Only 12 people will be admitted to each train car at a time to allow for social distancing. Masks are required and family groups will be seated separately.

The train cars and tent areas will be sanitized throughout the day according to Union Station’s safety protocols.

Q: What do you call two witches who live together? #HalloweenAtUnionStationSTL Coming October 2020 🎃 Posted by St. Louis Union Station on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Activities on the Plaza

A fall festival market tent will have shopping and activities on the Purina Performance Plaza. Halloween items will be for sale, including decorating kits for pumpkins.

Festival-style food and drinks will be available on the plaza and at the Soda Fountain, which will have new Halloween-themed freak shakes.

Halloween on the Wheel

The St. Louis Wheel will be lighted in Halloween color themes during the event and a scary soundtrack will play on the plaza. Hourly fire and light shows will be done on the Union Station lake.

Underwater scares