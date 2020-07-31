Urban Chestnut, Purina continue 'raising a pint for pets' with special dinner packs

Since it began in 2017, the campaign has raised more than $200,000 for local animal shelters

ST. LOUIS — Urban Chestnut Brewing Company and Purina are continuing their annual “Raise a Pint for Pets” campaign to raise money for shelter pets in the St. Louis area.

For every Urban Underdog Dinner Pack sold at UCBC’s Grove Brewery & Bierhall from Aug. 1–Sept. 30, Purina will donate $10 to the Petfinder Foundation.

The campaign hopes to raise $25,000, which will be shared among these pet shelters in the area:

Helping Strays of Monroe County

Gateway Pet Guardians

Metro East Humane Society

Open Door Animal Sanctuary

Partners for Pets

Humane Society of Missouri

APA Adoption Center

CARE STL

Belleville Area Humane Society

Five Acres Animal Shelter

The Urban Underdog Dinner Packs will be available for pick-up seven days a week at UCBC’s Grove Brewery & Bierhall located at 4465 Manchester Avenue.

Each dinner pack includes:

One Take ‘n Bake Pizza (cheese or pepperoni)

One 4-pack of Urban Underdog American Lager

One bag of Purina Beggin’ Strips

One limited-edition Urban Underdog can koozie

Cheese pizza packs cost $25 and pepperoni packs cost $28. You can place an order on Urban Chestnut's website.

Purina also will donate $1 to the Petfinder Foundation for each can of Urban Underdog American Lager sold.

“Pet shelters around St. Louis have been severely impacted by COVID-19, and while some have experienced record numbers of adoptions, all area shelters have had to cancel fundraisers and other community events,” said Kim Beardslee with Purina Community Affairs. “Teaming up with our fellow pet-loving friends at Urban Chestnut to help raise funds for local shelters is needed now more than ever.”