You can vote for the Missouri Botanical Garden to be named among best in country

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Botanical Garden is in the running to be named as one of the best botanical gardens in the country.

USA Today has nominated the St. Louis attraction along with 19 others around the country. The other gardens on the list include Mt. Cuba Center in Delaware, Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Ganna Walksa Lotusland in Santa Barbara, California and Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Maine.

At last check, the Missouri Botanical Garden was in fifth place.

"The best gardens and arboretums on the continent, like these 20 nominated by our panel of experts, help to promote and conserve the plant diversity of our planet, all while showcasing their vast collections in stunning, visitor friendly ways," USA Today wrote in the contest description.

You can vote once per day through July 6 by clicking here. The top 10 will be announced on July 17.

The garden reopened June 16 after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The garden has limited capacity, increased cleaning frequency and is requiring advance tickets to enter. All visitors, including garden members, will need advanced dated and timed e-tickets. The tickets will be available in 60-minute time slots online and by phone. There will be no walk-up or on-site ticket purchases. Tickets will be able to be purchased one week before the reopening on the Missouri Botanical Garden's website