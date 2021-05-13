Waffle the mini horse gives birth to baby girl at Union, Missouri, rescue ranch

You can get a look at Waffle and her baby girl now on the Longmeadow Ranch Baby Cam livestream

UNION, Mo. — Longmeadow Rescue Ranch welcomed its newest member late Wednesday night as Waffle the mini horse gave birth to a baby girl.

Longmeadow Rescue Ranch said Waffle went into labor late Wednesday and gave birth to a baby girl. She has not been named yet.

Waffle and her daughter were both checked out by the veterinarian Thursday and they are awaiting more information to ensure everyone is happy and healthy.

In the meantime, you can get a look and the baby girl and her mother on the Longmeadow Ranch Baby Cam. The camera is live from dawn to dusk every day.

Waffle is a 10-year-old mini horse that came to Longmeadow after her owner surrendered her. They said Waffle was early in her pregnancy when she arrived, but she was covered in burrs.

Her colt, Toast, and three other mini horses arrived at the ranch at the same time.

If you want to find out more, or make a donation to help the ranch care for Waffle and the rest of the animals in their care, you can visit longmeadowrescueranch.org.

About Longmeadow Rescue Ranch