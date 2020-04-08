Walmart security officer pays for carts full of back-to-school supplies

Derrick Walker and Nick Collins were in the Bridgeton Walmart buying back-to-school items for a charity giveaway when the officer stepped in to help

BRIDGETON, Mo. — It was an unexpected good deed from a local officer.

Derrick Walker and Nick Collins were in the Walmart in Bridgeton buying back-to-school items for a charity giveaway. The pair loaded up two carts.

Walker said as they were checking out they were approached by officer Julie Conner, who was working security. Walker said she asked about where all the supplies were going. When she found out they were for charity, Walker said she insisted on paying for all of it.

The price tag was $485.