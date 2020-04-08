Walmart security officer pays for carts full of back-to-school supplies

BRIDGETON, Mo. — It was an unexpected good deed from a local officer.
Derrick Walker and Nick Collins were in the Walmart in Bridgeton buying back-to-school items for a charity giveaway. The pair loaded up two carts.
Walker said as they were checking out they were approached by officer Julie Conner, who was working security. Walker said she asked about where all the supplies were going. When she found out they were for charity, Walker said she insisted on paying for all of it.
The price tag was $485.
Thanks in part to officer Conner’s generosity, Walker and Collins’ charity drive had more to give. The group was able to handout 700 backpacks and award $6,400 dollars in scholarships to kids in need during their second annual Rides N’ School Supplies event at O’Fallon Park.