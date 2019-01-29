ST. LOUIS — If the arctic blast has you dreaming of a tropical escape, the Missouri Botanical Garden is here to help.

It’s offering free admission Wednesday, Jan. 30. This also includes access to the garden’s tropical Climatron, which is always a balmy 85 degrees.

Visitors can stroll through the garden’s other indoor spaces, like the Brookings Exploration Center, which is connected to the Climatron. There’s also the Linnaean house with its fragrant olive trees that’ll have you dreaming of Greece and the Mediterranean. Visitors also can check out the newly reopened Museum Building.

Admission is free all day Wednesday for anyone who comes out to the garden.

For more information about the Missouri Botanical Garden, click here or call (314) 577-5100.

5 On Your Side’s Abby Llorico will have a live look inside the Climatron Wednesday morning from 4-7 a.m. on Today in St. Louis.

