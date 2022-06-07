WashU researcher makes a difference to help 800+ postdoctoral trainees

"My goal is to sustain early-career scientists in their path to their personal growth and professional success," Dr. Paola Cepeda said.

ST. LOUIS — Every day, Dr. Paola Cepeda goes to work with a smile and brings immense passion to help trainees.

Just this January, she was named Director of Postdoctoral Affairs in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research at Washington University's Danforth Campus and the School of Medicine.

Her focus is to help career scientists that graduated with a Ph.D. or MD and give them professional skills and development opportunities. For many STEM fields, it's necessary to have extra training for scientists to gain independence.

The scientists she's helping are no longer students, but they are doing research and writing grants. The training is limited to five years.

It's a special group and quite big, with 830 postdocs.

This is where Cepeda comes in.

She handles postdoctoral policies, proper care development, housing and career opportunities, and tries to build a community by handling programs and events.

Her biggest role is to represent and advocate for these postdocs, instill new ideas and propose change.

Of the 830 postdocs, 76% are international trainees. This is compared to the national percentage of 57%.

Moving to a foreign country can be overwhelming, but Cepeda tries to make this experience a comfortable one.

Cepeda is an expert in implicit bias awareness and inclusive language with a background in linguistics. With this, she's creating initiatives and projects supporting the advancement for people of color, women and LGBTQ-identifying trainees.

Cepeda told 5 On Your Side she's trying to create inclusive policies and regulations for postdoctoral training to enhance their experience.

In her career, she's advised more than 500 students and trainees.