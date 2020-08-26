Webster Groves couple wins $209,000 'Show Me Cash' prize

After pumping gas, Matthew went inside to get his daughter some candy and grabbed two tickets

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A Webster Groves couple claimed one of the two winning tickets for Missouri’s Show Me Cash drawing.

Matthew and Erin Worful were passing through Wright City on their way home from a weekend getaway and stopped for gas at Phillips 66 at 7 E. Service Road N.

After pumping gas, Matthew went inside to get his daughter some candy.

“I watch the numbers, so I knew the jackpot was $418,000 for Show Me Cash,” he explained. “So I got the candy and grabbed two tickets.”

He checked the tickets later that night.

“I saw that two people had matched,” he said. “I checked my ticket like any other day. I woke my wife up and I said, ‘Hey, will you look at this? I think we just won.’”

After checking the numbers again with Erin, Matthew said he also called a friend and told him to come over and triple check the ticket.

The winning numbers for the Aug. 9 Show Me Cash drawing were 5, 24, 29, 30 and 37.

The couple won half of the $418,000 jackpot, $209,000.

According to a release from the Missouri Lottery, the Worfuls’ winning ticket was the 30th Show Me Cash ticket in 2020 to match all five numbers drawn, with an average prize won of $155,000.