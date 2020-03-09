St. Louis man wins $100,000 on scratcher purchased at grocery store

He purchased the ticket worth $100,000 at Dierbergs at 7233 Watson Road

SHREWSBURY, Mo. — A St. Louis area man is $100,000 richer after winning on a scratcher ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at a St. Louis area grocery store.

The Missouri Lottery said James Martin claimed his prize on Aug. 19.

He purchased the ticket worth $100,000 at Dierbergs at 7233 Watson Road.

According to the Missouri Lottery, “Gold Rush” is a $20 Scratchers game with more than $41.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including three additional prizes of $100,000 and a top prize of $2 million.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open — by appointment only — for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

Last year, players in St. Louis County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $168.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes.