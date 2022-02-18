Wonton King: A love story

Living in St. Louis allows them to pursue their best lives: a dream that combines their love for each other, the love of food and the love for their new way of life.

ST. LOUIS — Inside the Wonton King restaurant in University City, there is a love story. Owners William Huynh and Ling Dai have been married about 11 years. They almost didn’t become a couple in the beginning.

“I never thought I would date with him, no because we were just friends,” said Dai.

Eventually Huynh got out of the friendzone, and they’ve been more than close ever since. A togetherness that’s been good for the family business.

“I don’t cook, I only judge. Mmm that food good. Ehh so, so. Without me, he cannot be that great,” said Dai.

What Huynh is great at is the couple’s second love, food. They put just a little bit of themselves into the meals.

“I would say the love and the passion, not just for your stomach, for your soul,” Dai said.

What’s been good for their soul is their adoptive hometown.

"We love St. Louis," said Huynh.

They came from China separately decades ago and thanks to the people here, they wouldn’t want to be any other place. That hospitality is why they also love America.

“Near heaven, the best country in the world,” Dai exclaimed.

The country allows them to pursue their best lives. A dream that combines their love for each other, the love of food and the love for their new way of life.