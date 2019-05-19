ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have some very special fans rooting for them from the ground… to 30,000 feet in the air… and all the way to our nation’s capital.

The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight took several World War II and Korean War veterans to Washington, D.C. Saturday. But before they left St. Louis, the participants cheered on the Blues.

They got everyone on the Southwest Airlines flight to say ‘Let’s Go Blues!’ And what’s a Blues celebration without a little 'Gloria?' One of the Honor Flight organizers played the Blues’ anthem over the intercom system, leading the entire plane to clap and lip-sync the song.

The Honor Flight took off early Saturday morning, just hours after the Blues won Game 4 to tie the series.

The Southwest Airlines flight crew also took a moment to honor and recognize our nation’s heroes. They made sure everyone on board knew exactly how special the trip to D.C. was for the veterans on board.

“Ladies and gentlemen, today’s flight is an Honor Flight. For who do not know what an Honor Flight is, it’s exactly what it’s stating. It’s honoring the men and women of our military that have sacrificed so much for our country,” the flight attendant said while her voice broke and she wiped away a tear. “On behalf of Southwest Airlines your veteran crew, we thank you so much for choosing us, being with us here today.

The flight attendant encouraged everyone on the flight to thank the veterans on board, especially because Saturday was Armed Forces Day.

"We cannot thank you enough. So, look around, look at each other, thank each other, love each other. God bless. Thank you so much. We all love you,” she said as the plane erupted in cheers.

The WWII and Korean veterans spent Saturday touring the monuments in D.C., including the World War II Memorial and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

