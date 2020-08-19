Sixth grade meteorologist nails his forecast and wins over the weather world

Alvin Kamau, of Hazelwood, gained national attention last week for a forecast that gives professional meteorologists a run for their money

ST. LOUIS — A local sixth-grader caught the attention of meteorologists across the country after he nailed a weather forecast in a video posted to social media.

5 On Your Side's Anthony Slaughter had the chance to catch up with Hazelwood student Alvin Kamau and his mother on Tuesday.

Alvin said he's loved weather since he was 6 years old. Last week, he asked his mother, Anne Kamau, to record him giving a forecast using graphics from the Today in St. Louis weather report.

"I really don't understand weather myself," said his mother. "... Friday, he told me, 'Mom, record me, record me.' I said, 'You want me to record you? OK, let me do it.' And he just surprised me, and I thought, 'OK, let me put it on Facebook.'

In the video, Alvin talks for more than two minutes and never misses a beat, giving professional meteorologists everywhere a run for their money.

Alvin's video also was picked up by Vitendo4Africa, a Hazelwood-based nonprofit that helps empower African immigrants. Alvin was born in the U.S. and his mother is from Kenya.

His video was seen 13,000 times and got several comments from meteorologists praising Alvin's skills. 5 On Your Side aired his forecast on Today In St. Louis last week, and then aired an interview with Alvin on Wednesday.

"Thank you @WthrmnSlaughter and @ksdknews for giving Alvin this rare opportunity," Vitendo4Africa said on Twitter Wednesday. "You not only lifted up his confidence and self esteem, but you also touched the hearts of many African immigrant in STL. You are inspiring young kids and youth to pursue their passion."

During his interview, Alvin gave the weekend forecast, and it was spot on, Anthony said.

Alvin has his own YouTube channel now where his forecasts are being posted.

Kamau said she's incredibly proud of her son and thankful for the support he's gotten from 5 On Your Side and other professionals in the field.