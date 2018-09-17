ST. LOUIS — Would you like to spend the night at Polar Bear Point?

The St. Louis Zoo is inviting you to do just that. The Polar Bear Plunge is a chance for families to explore the Zoo at night while learning about Arctic and Antarctic animals and their unique adaptations that allow them to live in the cold.

The night ends with you laying out your sleeping bag inside the underwater viewing building.

You will awake with a view into the polar bear pool and hopefully, with a view of Kali!

The Zoo is offering different programs for families (stlzoo.org/education/programsforindividualsfami/programsforfamilies) and adults only (stlzoo.org/education/programsforindividualsfami/programsforadults.) Book now because these overnights sell out quick!

© 2018 KSDK