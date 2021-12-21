Celebrate Raja's birthday with a virtual party Monday

The Zoo wanted to have a party as big as Raja, but due to COVID-19 concerns, the event will be virtual-only.

ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for a party to add to your holiday season, the Saint Louis Zoo wants you to help wish Raja the Asian elephant a happy 29th birthday.

Raja, the first Asian elephant ever born at the Zoo, will celebrate his birthday on Monday. The Zoo wanted to have a party as big as he is, but due to COVID-19 concerns, the event will be virtual-only. His party was virtual-only in 2020 as well.

At 11 a.m. on Monday, the Zoo will premiere pre-recorded video of Raja’s 29th birthday celebration on its website and social media platforms.

“While we hoped to have the traditional birthday party for Raja this year, we invite all our guests to celebrate and tune in with us virtually," said Katie Pilgram-Kloppe, Zoological Manager of River’s Edge at the Zoo.

The elephant care team threw Raja a pre-birthday celebration with plenty of treats and toys earlier this month.

“Our professional elephant care team is dedicated to providing excellent care for Raja and the Zoo’s three-generation Asian elephant family every day of the year, but we all enjoy giving them some extra special attention on their birthdays,” Pilgram-Kloppe said.

In addition to the video, the Zoo will have some fun educational activities you can download and a digital birthday card to sign on its website.

Raja was the first Asian elephant born at the Zoo back in 1992. He is the father of three female elephants at the Zoo — Maliha, 15, Jade, 14, and Priya, 8.

You can find the Zoo on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.