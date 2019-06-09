ST. LOUIS — It's an exciting time of year for so many parents and students.

Universities all over the country are starting a new school year, and many of their students will be living away from home for the very first time.

It's a time of excitement and hope for the future.

But there's also an important message for all students about personal safety.

Susan Kidder, CEO of Safe Connections, explains what everyone needs to know about consent, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

Safe Connections has a 24-hour helpline.

For help any time of the day or night, Safe Connections has a 24-hour helpline.

The number is 314-531-2003.

