PORTLAND, Maine — It seems something out of a movie, a Jewish woman who grew up in France joins the French Army and spies on the Nazis in Germany for a month gathering important intelligence that will help defeat the Nazis but it is the actual life of Marthe Cohn.

At 99, the small 4'11" Cohn is as friendly as she is unopposing with a thick French accent and a smile on her face even when she conjures up, with remarkable clarity and detail, the memories of not only surviving the Holocaust - but helping to defeat the Nazis as a spy.

Cohn was born in 1920 and lived with her family of five sisters and two brothers in the French city of Metz. Her family sheltered Jews who were fleeing the Nazis including her two young cousins. Her older brother and sister went to Germany to get the two and three-year-old after Kristallnacht in 1938, which was the first time the Nazis on the order of the government arrest and killed jews.

Superwoman, Marthe Cohn visits Maine at 99 to share her story of crossing enemy lines as a Jewish French spy into Germany during WWII.

With blond hair, blue eyes and speaking fluent German, Cohn was the perfect candidate to be a spy but it took her a long time to get the chance to do the work. Cohn posed as a young German nurse who was trying to obtain information about a fictional fiance when she was in Germany for a full month.

Her real fiance was a medical student who fought in the French resistance. He was arrested for resistance acts, tortured and killed. Cohn's sister was arrested and sent to Auschwitz where she was killed.

Cohn kept her heroic story mainly to herself until writing her book "Behind Enemy Lines". Since then she has received several medals and accolades much to the surprise of her two grown sons who knew little of their mother's heroic tale. She now travels with her husband Major Cohn sharing her story around the world.

Cohn lives in Palo Verdes, California and visited Maine to speak at USM on Wednesday, Aug. 21. She heads to Massachusetts next in her lecture tour.