MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Ten baby ducks were rescued from a storm water pipe Monday night.

Fire crews said all 10 were stuck in the pipe while their mom was close by watching and waiting for them to be returned to her.

Maryland Heights Fire

Crews were able to safely remove all 10 ducks!



After the rescue, momma duck and her babies swam away on a nearby pond.

