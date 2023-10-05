Dozens of dogs saved this week through Humane Society of Missouri rescue missions

The Humane Society saved 71 dogs in just 48 hours.

ST. LOUIS — This week, the Humane Society of Missouri saved more than 100 dogs and puppies across the state of Missouri.

In a news release Thursday, HSMO said 106 canines were rescued over the course of several days, with more dogs expected to be rescued soon. The dogs were saved from several counties, including Perry, Pettis, Ripley and Harrison counties.

On Tuesday, 33 dogs were saved from commercial breeding facilities in the Midwest and taken to HSMO headquarters on Macklind Avenue at the request of National Mill Dog Rescue.

HSMO's Animal Cruelty Task Force, along with the Missouri Department of Agriculture, rescued 38 neglected dogs from an unlicensed breeder Wednesday in Harrison County, Missouri. The release said the dogs were receiving emergency veterinary treatment and health evaluations.

“The heroic efforts of our Animal Cruelty Taskforce this week were necessary to ensure the safety and wellbeing of so many helpless animals,” HSMO President Kathy Warnick said in the release. “Our teams are always ready to respond to dire situations, and their life-saving work wouldn’t be possible without the support of our community. We’re hoping our friends and neighbors will once again step up during this extraordinary time and help us provide the care these animals so desperately need and deserve.”

HSMO said it had rescued many breeds of dogs, including Labrador Retrievers, Boston Terriers, Poodle mixes, Cairn Terriers and Yorkies.

The animal rescue nonprofit said the ages and health conditions of the dogs rescued varied, with some dogs malnourished and some having skin conditions.

HSMO is asking for help supporting the newly rescued dogs by way of donations, either monetary or through items the dogs may need. Newspapers, blankets, dog toys and dog beds are some of the requested items.

To make a monetary donation, visit HSMO's website here.

The rescued dogs will be put up for adoption as they recover physically and behaviorally, HSMO said. The dogs will be evaluated and put up for adoption on a case-by-case basis. No timeline is available at this time for when the dogs may become available for adoption.

Those interested in adopting a dog with HSMO can click here.