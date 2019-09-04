MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Why did the alligator cross the road?

Not sure. But at least he used the crosswalk.

Austin Bond took a video of an alligator strolling across the causeway at Huntington Beach State Park -- right in line with the crosswalk.

Apparently, this is not the first time this has happened.

"It's amazing how often the alligators use the crosswalks when crossing!" Bond said.

South Carolina State Parks posted Bond's video on its Facebook page and took credit for the feat.

"We teach our alligators to use crosswalks," the post read.

Bond's video had nearly 600 shares and 28,000 views as of Tuesday afternoon.