Watch as peregrine falcons nest, hatch chicks on Ameren falcon cam

Credit: Ameren Twitter

ST. LOUIS — In partnership with Missouri Department of Conservation and the World Bird Sanctuary, Ameren Missouri is providing a live video of a peregrine falcon nest box.

The live video will capture the falcons as they nest and hatch their chicks. During the season, the video feed runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Click here to watch.

On Monday, Ameren shared a photo of four chicks that hatched at the Rush Island Energy Center. Ameren also said three more hatched at the Sioux Energy Center.

Facts about falcons

  • They don’t build nests
    • Flacons lay 2-4 reddish, dark flecked eggs in cliff hollows, bare rocky outcrops or tall building ledges with some gravel to bumper the eggs.
  • They are fast
    • Falcons are considered the fastest animal on Earth, diving at 261 miles per hour.
  • ‘Helmet heads’ 
    • The markings of an adult peregrine falcon include a black helmet on the head, whitish neck and lightly barred breast.

To learn more about the flacons, click here to follow along with the journey.

