Watch as peregrine falcons nest, hatch chicks on Ameren falcon cam

ST. LOUIS — In partnership with Missouri Department of Conservation and the World Bird Sanctuary, Ameren Missouri is providing a live video of a peregrine falcon nest box.

The live video will capture the falcons as they nest and hatch their chicks. During the season, the video feed runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Click here to watch.

On Monday, Ameren shared a photo of four chicks that hatched at the Rush Island Energy Center. Ameren also said three more hatched at the Sioux Energy Center.

Facts about falcons

They don’t build nests Flacons lay 2-4 reddish, dark flecked eggs in cliff hollows, bare rocky outcrops or tall building ledges with some gravel to bumper the eggs.

They are fast Falcons are considered the fastest animal on Earth, diving at 261 miles per hour.

‘Helmet heads’ The markings of an adult peregrine falcon include a black helmet on the head, whitish neck and lightly barred breast.



To learn more about the flacons, click here to follow along with the journey.