St. Louis hotel introduces 'canine concierge' in partnership with local rescue

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis hotel known for its colorful rooms and dog-friendly environment has made a new hire, and he's ready to hit the ground running, on all four paws.

Angad Arts Hotel added a 'canine concierge' to its staff. His name is Door Dash, or Dash for short. The addition to the staff is an extension of their partnership with Stray Rescue of St. Louis. The rescue recently put out a plea on social media for help as its shelter was full. So Angad Arts Hotel figured out how they could help.

Every few months, the hotel will foster a dog from Stray Rescue and he or she will become the canine concierge. Official duties include greeting guests, attending meetings, overseeing dog guest satisfaction, and hopefully, finding a forever home.

“I remember when I called Stray Rescue with the idea of fostering a dog at the hotel, their response was simply, ‘We have the perfect dog for you,’” said Stacey Howlett, General Manager of Angad Arts Hotel, in a press release.

Each night, a hotel staff member will take Dash home and he'll come back the next day to report for his canine concierge duties, a Facebook post from Stray Rescue said.

“Our shelter is stretched to its limit right now,” said Natalie Thomson, Director of Marketing for Stray Rescue of St. Louis, in a press release. “We have dogs who are being placed in rooms that are critical for other uses and it isn’t just our shelter who are struggling right now for space. If you have ever considered fostering a dog, let today be the day you give it a try."

This isn't the first partnership between the hotel and Stray Rescue.

“We welcome a rescue dog every month, one that needs a little more TLC whether that’s because they are anxious or heading into a surgery,” said Howlett in the release.

The monthly overnight stay started in 2020 when workers at Stray Rescue needed a place to stay close by the shelter to look after the dogs during a snowstorm. The hotel welcomed them in and it turned into a years-long partnership.