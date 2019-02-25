KINGMAN, Ariz. — A bundle of joy? More like a bushel.

Kingman Animal Hospital in Arizona helped deliver a jaw-dropping 19 Great Dane puppies over the weekend. The animal hospital said all are alive and healthy, and mom Cleo is doing great.

CBS affiliate KMOV said vets had to do a c-section to safely deliver the pups. The outlet also said it took eleven staff members to deliver the litter.

Congratulations to new mom Cleo!

