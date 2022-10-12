Animal Protective Adoption Center slated to operate pet adoption services for St. Louis County

Residents and pets throughout the area will benefit from 100 years of animal welfare experience starting in December, the center says.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Animal Protective Adoption Center (APA) announced Wednesday that they will manage the St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center facility in Olivette.

The APA is a nonprofit organization in St. Louis dedicated to bringing people and pets together, advancing humane education and creating programs beneficial to the human and animal bond.

According to a press release, the APA was selected after a County Request For Proposal (RFP) and application process. The APA will still operate its flagship location on Hanley Road in Brentwood while also operating the St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center located at 10521 Baur Boulevard.

“With 100 years of animal welfare experience and expertise, the APA will extend its specialized programs that promote adoption and wellness of pets, as well as support pet owners and help keep pets in the homes of the people who love them,” according to the release.

The center has completed over 4,000 pet adoptions and has served about 6,716 pets through wellness and outreach programming since the beginning of this year. They have also coordinated 357 pet adoptions this year.

“The APA appreciates and supports the efforts St. Louis County is making to improve the lives of pets, and we believe this partnership opportunity is a positive step forward,” Sarah Javier, president and CEO of the APA, said. “We are confident our expertise and programming will be transformative for pets throughout our community, and we look forward to connecting people and pets throughout St. Louis County.”

For more information and to learn more about how to adopt, visit apamo.org.