Ballwin police catch and release burglary 'suspect'

Well, this isn’t your typical burglary s-s-suspect...

BALLWIN, Mo. — Ballwin police like to let the public know, “If you need us, we’ll be there.”

And now, we know that means coming to the rescue of a snake removal.

Officers recently responded to a home in the St. Louis County suburb for an animal complaint. It wasn’t a loose dog or a cat stuck in a tree, but a snake inside a house.

“Arriving officers discovered a scene that commonly causes significant consternation among the rational public… a significantly [long] snake,” the police department shared in its weekly roundup on Facebook.

Luckily, one of the officers on the scene didn’t have a fear of snakes.

“An officer lacking ophidiophobia arrived on scene and was able to relocate the serpent back to its natural habitat,” police said.

The department shared a photo of the officer smiling while holding the snake by its tail before carefully letting the “suspect” loose.