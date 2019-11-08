ESTES PARK, Colo. — A bear entered a home in Estes Park on Friday before making a frantic escape though a wall “like the Kool-Aid Man.”

According to a Facebook post by the Estes Park Police Department, a bear was seemingly attracted to a scent inside a home in the area of Fall River Road. When officers arrived at the residence, the bear busted through a wall and made an escape, the post says.

Estes Park Police Department

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is encouraging residents in the area to close and lock all doors and windows to homes and vehicles.

"For your safety, and the lives of these bears, PLEASE close and lock ALL windows and doors to your house and vehicles,” the Facebook post says. “Make it a routine to check everything is closed up before you go to bed or leave the house to do errands.”

