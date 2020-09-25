Deer rescued after getting tangled in soccer net in Kansas City, Missouri

"We were glad to see the deer take off without missing a beat"

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation recently rescued a white-tailed deer after its antlers were tangled in a soccer net.

On Monday, conservation agent Alex Walker responded to a call at a home near Kansas City for a young buck deer who had its head and antlers tangled in the net.

The deer had dragged the net and goal frame from the yard into a creek at the back of the property, according to MDC. Walker tried to free the deer, but it was thrashing and kicking when he got close.

Conservation agent Aaron Post arrived to assist Walker and together they wrestled the deer to the ground to stabilize it and cut the net away from the antlers.

Once the deer was free, it ran off into a nearby wooded area without injury.

“We were glad to see the deer take off without missing a beat,” Walker said.

