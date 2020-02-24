MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — When doctors first examined Charlie, nearly two weeks ago, his odds of survival were less than favorable.

"The first night he came in, it was 10 percent," Pound Pets Founder Deb White said. "Then it went to 50/50."

Charlie had to be treated for chemical burns after someone poured caustic acid on him earlier this month. White said the doctors at Veterinary Special Services, where Charlie stayed for 10 days, were able to stitch up his multiple wounds. He may also recover sight in the eye impacted by the acid, despite doctors' initial thought that he might lose the eye completely.

“We had originally thought he was going to have to have some amputations, which didn’t happen, so that’s wonderful,” White said.

The day Charlie was rushed in for treatment, he met Barry Kibbler. Kibbler was a vet tech at the hospital where Charlie received treatment and decided to take Charlie in as a foster.

“He is the difference between night and day from the first time I saw him," Kibbler said.

Kibbler also fosters Keely, formerly Belle, who Pound Pets rescued after she was found dangerously malnourished.

“They’re both, in their own right, the worst cases I’ve seen,” Kibbler said. “Belle was the worst cause of starvation I’d ever seen, especially purposely down. This one was the worst case of torture I’ve ever seen.”

Kibbler said the pair are inseparable and get along well with his other dogs.

Meanwhile, White said Charlie has received support from across the country

“We have, needless to say, a lot of people that want to adopt him,” White said. “We’re not even close to that phase yet.”

Kibbler said Charlie has to take pain medicine three times a day.

“Burning something with caustic acid is pretty nasty and pretty painful,” Kibbler said.

Pound Pets started selling dog-themed "Charlie's Angels" shirts to raise money his medical bills. White said they've sold nearly 50 and have received donations from Florida, Texas and the East Coast. Additionally, she said at least three other organizations are raising money for Charlie.

In fact, the organization expects to raise more than what they need for Charlie's recovery so they plan to use additional funds to pay medical bills for some of their other rescues.

On Friday, the man accused of abusing Charlie, Rodney Johnson, will appear in federal court in Madison County. He faces Felony Class 3 Animal Torture and Felony Class 4 Aggravated Animal Abuse charges.

White said Pound Pets is satisfied with the charges because they potentially carry jail time. She also said they plan to attend his court appearance on Friday morning.