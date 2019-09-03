BETHEL ACRES, Okla. — Sam the Labrador retriever proved that canines are man’s best friend for life.

1 Day Ranch Animal Rescue in Oklahoma posted a story to their Facebook about escorting one of their dogs to her owner, Arthur’s, funeral.

Sam, who is possibly 18 to 20-years-old, put on a pretty pink scarf to dress up for the occasion.

The post says Sam was excited to see her friends and spend a few last moments with Arthur.

When Sam went up to the casket to say her final goodbyes to her life long friend she recognized his face but sensed something wasn’t right.

The post says the animal rescue never knew Arthur, but they hoped he was comforted knowing his girl Sam was safe and loved with them.

After the funeral 1 Day Ranch said Sam spent her day back at the rescue taking a nap.

